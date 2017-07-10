Proposed UG budget would cut property taxes in KCK nearly 5%
The Unified Government of Kansas City, Kansas and Wyandotte County has released its proposed budget for 2018, and property owners in KCK should be happy. The budget calls for a reduction in the KCK property tax rate from 41.8 mils to 39.8 mills.
