One dead in rolling disturbance

Flood Warning issued July 2 at 9:39AM CDT expiring July 3 at 9:33PM CDT in effect for: Daviess, Livingston Flood Warning issued July 2 at 9:39AM CDT expiring July 6 at 9:13AM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Chariton Flood Warning issued July 2 at 9:39AM CDT expiring July 4 at 3:10PM CDT in effect for: Linn, Livingston Flood Warning issued July 2 at 9:39AM CDT expiring July 5 at 6:01PM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Chariton, Linn, Livingston Flood Warning issued July 1 at 9:47PM CDT expiring July 3 at 4:09AM CDT in effect for: Buchanan Flood Warning issued July 1 at 9:47PM CDT expiring July 3 at 6:00AM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Chariton, Saline Flood Warning issued July 1 at 9:47PM CDT expiring July 3 at 11:32AM CDT in effect for: Cooper, Saline Flood Warning issued July 1 at 9:47PM CDT expiring July 3 at 10:45PM CDT in effect for: Chariton, Howard, Saline Flood Warning issued July 1 at ... (more)

