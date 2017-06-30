KCK boys learning work skills on Fourth of July
Even with all the rain the 4th of July brought, it didn't stop some young Kansas City, Kansas boys from selling fireworks. "I've been learning how to organize the fireworks, set them out and talking to the customers, seeing if they need any help or anything," Deylin Jones said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|All about Overland Park
|Jul 3
|Blessingxfour
|1
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|Jul 3
|latty
|25
|Skip the 'retreat' properties in KC, cult is ta...
|Jun 29
|horriblemistake
|1
|avoid Kirk Berggren
|Jun 28
|CRASHPAD OWNER
|1
|new to kc looking for clear
|Jun 24
|Druggie
|2
|Gay white man looking for Gay latina Man. (Nov '16)
|May '17
|Bobbie Huckaby
|3
|World's tallest water slide to open soon (Jun '14)
|May '17
|Lili16
|5
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC