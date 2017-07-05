Kansas City Youth to Take on Diversit...

Kansas City Youth to Take on Diversity with HAIRSPRAY at Stage Right Performing Arts

With a cast of more than 50 high school students representing over 19 high schools in Kansas City, these singing, dancing and acting young people have put together a very powerful production of Hairspray. Aggie Williams, a sophomore at Shawnee Mission East, said, "It is amazing to be in a production that show no matter our differences, there's always love."

