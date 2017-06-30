Kansas City News Link Look Tonight
Hottie Lucy is teaching the world about body acceptance and cultural norms in her work while we focus on the top Kansas City news links tonight. Take a peek: Last year, drug and device companies paid $8.18 billion to physicians, according to the most recent data published by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' Open Payments program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|All about Overland Park
|Jul 3
|Blessingxfour
|1
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|Jul 3
|latty
|25
|Skip the 'retreat' properties in KC, cult is ta...
|Jun 29
|horriblemistake
|1
|avoid Kirk Berggren
|Jun 28
|CRASHPAD OWNER
|1
|new to kc looking for clear
|Jun 24
|Druggie
|2
|Gay white man looking for Gay latina Man. (Nov '16)
|May '17
|Bobbie Huckaby
|3
|World's tallest water slide to open soon (Jun '14)
|May '17
|Lili16
|5
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC