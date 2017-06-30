His voice was once heard by teens all around Wichita
But Wichita and much of central Kansas knew him as Roger Mundy, the KEYN radio personality whose nightly playlist was ever so cool from the 1960s through the 1980s and whose catch phrase over the airwaves was "this is Roger Mundy on a Tuesday till Wednesday." "When I was a teenager growing up and listening on the radio, he always had the perfect voice when we would be driving along," Wichita listener Frank LaForge said with a chuckle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|All about Overland Park
|18 hr
|Blessingxfour
|1
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|Mon
|latty
|25
|Skip the 'retreat' properties in KC, cult is ta...
|Jun 29
|horriblemistake
|1
|avoid Kirk Berggren
|Jun 28
|CRASHPAD OWNER
|1
|new to kc looking for clear
|Jun 24
|Druggie
|2
|Gay white man looking for Gay latina Man. (Nov '16)
|May '17
|Bobbie Huckaby
|3
|World's tallest water slide to open soon (Jun '14)
|May '17
|Lili16
|5
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC