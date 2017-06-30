His voice was once heard by teens all...

His voice was once heard by teens all around Wichita

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

But Wichita and much of central Kansas knew him as Roger Mundy, the KEYN radio personality whose nightly playlist was ever so cool from the 1960s through the 1980s and whose catch phrase over the airwaves was "this is Roger Mundy on a Tuesday till Wednesday." "When I was a teenager growing up and listening on the radio, he always had the perfect voice when we would be driving along," Wichita listener Frank LaForge said with a chuckle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
All about Overland Park 18 hr Blessingxfour 1
skype sex (Jul '16) Mon latty 25
Skip the 'retreat' properties in KC, cult is ta... Jun 29 horriblemistake 1
avoid Kirk Berggren Jun 28 CRASHPAD OWNER 1
new to kc looking for clear Jun 24 Druggie 2
Gay white man looking for Gay latina Man. (Nov '16) May '17 Bobbie Huckaby 3
News World's tallest water slide to open soon (Jun '14) May '17 Lili16 5
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Ferguson
  5. Syria
 

Kansas City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,447 • Total comments across all topics: 282,228,636

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC