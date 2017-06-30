Celebrate Plaza O'Dowd's Re-branding
Because nothing says traditional Irish culture in Kansas City like a corporate takeover in a luxury shopping district that has been taking a downward turn for the last decade. You decide: Last week came news that Mike's Tavern has closed and will reopen in August as an upscale Irish restaurant called Brady's Public House.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|All about Overland Park
|Jul 3
|Blessingxfour
|1
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|Jul 3
|latty
|25
|Skip the 'retreat' properties in KC, cult is ta...
|Jun 29
|horriblemistake
|1
|avoid Kirk Berggren
|Jun 28
|CRASHPAD OWNER
|1
|new to kc looking for clear
|Jun 24
|Druggie
|2
|Gay white man looking for Gay latina Man. (Nov '16)
|May '17
|Bobbie Huckaby
|3
|World's tallest water slide to open soon (Jun '14)
|May '17
|Lili16
|5
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC