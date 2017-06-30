1 dead, 2 injured after wreck near K-...

1 dead, 2 injured after wreck near K-7, Parallel in KCK

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KCTV5

The four-vehicle crash happened about 10 a.m. near Kansas Highway 7 and Parallel Parkway. Kansas City, KS police said three SUVs and a box truck were involved in the wreck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCTV5.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
All about Overland Park Jul 3 Blessingxfour 1
skype sex (Jul '16) Jul 3 latty 25
Skip the 'retreat' properties in KC, cult is ta... Jun 29 horriblemistake 1
avoid Kirk Berggren Jun 28 CRASHPAD OWNER 1
new to kc looking for clear Jun 24 Druggie 2
Gay white man looking for Gay latina Man. (Nov '16) May '17 Bobbie Huckaby 3
News World's tallest water slide to open soon (Jun '14) May '17 Lili16 5
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Kansas City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,215 • Total comments across all topics: 282,293,820

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC