Zakk Wylde Was Asked to Rejoin Ozzy Osbourne's Band Because Gus...

In late April, it was announced that Zakk Wylde had officially rejoined Ozzy Osbourne 's band, replacing his own successor, Gus G. , who had been with the group since 2009. With Black Sabbath in the rearview mirror, the focus now is back on Ozzy's solo career and Wylde explained how we came to find himself back within the Prince of Darkness' ranks.

