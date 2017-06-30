University announces spring 2017 honor roll
More than 5,250 undergraduate students at the University of Kansas earned honor roll distinction for the spring 2017 semester. The students, from KU's Lawrence and Edwards campuses and the schools of Health Professions and Nursing in Kansas City, Kansas, represent 90 of 105 Kansas counties, 43 other states and territories, and 40 other countries.
