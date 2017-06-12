Trump insider pursuing bid for FBI bu...

Trump insider pursuing bid for FBI building contract, raising questions of conflict of interest

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: KRVN-AM Lexington

Civil rights groups are expressing concern that a wave of anti-Muslim sentiment is fueling the growth of right wing extremism across the United States, citing do... -- Suspected Manchester Arena attacker Salman Abedi most likely built the bomb used in the attack while "alone in his flat," but investigators are still ... WASHINGTON - In an effort to improve the consistency and integrity of organic livestock practices and labeling, National Farmers Union is urging the U.S. Department of... The Lexington school board will take up the subject of joining a new conference at its board meeting tonight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay white man looking for Gay latina Man. (Nov '16) May 30 Bobbie Huckaby 3
skype sex (Jul '16) May 26 Tramps 15
News World's tallest water slide to open soon (Jun '14) May 25 Lili16 5
moving to kansas city (Feb '06) May '17 Anonymous snob 553
News Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope... Apr '17 Choicerocks 34
News YRC Freight Tries Pay Raises for Hard-to-Fill T... Apr '17 Scott 1
News KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red... Apr '17 Janice Witt 2
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Kansas City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,103 • Total comments across all topics: 281,708,487

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC