Through the Looking Glass

Through the Looking Glass

7 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

Two thieves stole about a hundred GPS tracking devices from a high-tech company in Santa Clara, Calif. To catch them, company officials simply activated the devices and equipped the police with software to track them down, which they did in a matter of hours.

