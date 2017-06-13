The Man Behind Trump's Voter Fraud Obsession

Kris Kobach likes to bill himself as "the A.C.L.U.'s worst nightmare." The Kansas secretary of state, who was a champion debater in high school, speaks quickly for a rural Midwesterner, with the confidence of a man who holds degrees from Harvard, Oxford and Yale Law School, and until January he hosted his own local radio show, which used that line about the A.C.L.U. to introduce each episode.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Real Clear Politics.