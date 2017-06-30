The Kansas City Link Pool Tonight

An app that helps police pinpoint incidents of gunfire has helped local officers track down people shooting of guns with their fireworks in past years, and KCPD hope the same for 2017. ShotSpotter technology has led to more than 60 local arrests and helped reduce celebratory gunfire during last year's 4th of July holiday, according to KCPD.

