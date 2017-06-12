The Kansas City Candice Early Morning

Concerts on the way: Katy Perry, the Weeknd, Lady Antebellum, Ben Folds, Alison Krauss and David Gray, Perfume Genius and Tank and the Bangas April Fleming Pop star Katy Perry has been on an occasionally bizarre publicity tear in the last week promoting her new album, Witness. In addition to what has felt like a nonstop stream of content from her Twitter account, she announced that she would be adding more dates to her current tour, including a stop at the Sprint Center on Friday, October 27. "Taps at the Tower" returns to the Liberty Memorial for the fourth year beginning Sunday.

