Syngenta To Appeal $218M Verdict In Seed Case
Swiss agribusiness giant Syngenta says it will appeal a Kansas federal jury's awarding of nearly $218 million to Kansas farmers who sued the company over its introduction of a genetically modified corn seed variety. Syngenta says in a statement that it is "disappointed" by Friday's verdict after a three-week trial in Kansas City, Kansas.
