Syngenta loses $218M verdict in first...

Syngenta loses $218M verdict in first GMO trial test

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Syngenta was ordered to pay $217.7 million to a group of Kansas farmers who claimed the company carelessly marketed its genetically modified corn seed, causing contamination of U.S. crops and a rejection of export sales to China by officials there. A Kansas jury issued the verdict Friday in the first trial brought by U.S. farmers alleging Syngenta caused five years of depressed corn prices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
new to kc looking for clear 21 hr newkc88 1
skype sex (Jul '16) Wed Seek help fast 23
Gay white man looking for Gay latina Man. (Nov '16) May 30 Bobbie Huckaby 3
News World's tallest water slide to open soon (Jun '14) May 25 Lili16 5
moving to kansas city (Feb '06) May '17 Anonymous snob 553
News Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope... Apr '17 Choicerocks 34
News YRC Freight Tries Pay Raises for Hard-to-Fill T... Apr '17 Scott 1
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Kansas City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,193 • Total comments across all topics: 281,992,208

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC