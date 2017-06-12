Still in the heart of Wichita
Joey, a black Lab that recently underwent a leg amputation, began a rehabilitation assignment on Thursday at Northridge Veterinary Clinic and Rehabilitation. The facility offers an endless pool that offers animals like Joey the ability to regain strength and health.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay white man looking for Gay latina Man. (Nov '16)
|May 30
|Bobbie Huckaby
|3
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|May 26
|Tramps
|15
|World's tallest water slide to open soon (Jun '14)
|May 25
|Lili16
|5
|moving to kansas city (Feb '06)
|May '17
|Anonymous snob
|553
|Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope...
|Apr '17
|Choicerocks
|34
|YRC Freight Tries Pay Raises for Hard-to-Fill T...
|Apr '17
|Scott
|1
|KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red...
|Apr '17
|Janice Witt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC