Spencer Museum and artist Dave Loewenstein celebrate re-imagined downtown Lawrence mural
A celebration of the re-imagined "Pollinators" mural commissioned by the Spencer Museum of Art will take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 9, at 888 New Hampshire St. The public can enjoy music, refreshments and remarks from lead artist Dave Loewenstein and Mayor Leslie Soden. The original "Pollinators" mural, commissioned by the museum and created by Loewenstein in 2007, was painted on the side of a building that was sold and demolished in March 2015.
