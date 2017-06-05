Rape lawsuit filed against former Riley County Police officer

A lawsuit filed in Kansas City making allegations against a former Riley County Police officer has received some clarification from local police officials. As earlier announced by KMAN and according to the Kansas City Star in a Monday article, a Kansas city woman has filed a lawsuit in Kansas City, Kansas, alleging she was raped by an RCPD officer last year when an officer gave her a ride home from a party.

