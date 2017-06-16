Prairie Village Shops welcomes fitness concept
Health House is gearing up for another area location. The dedicated rowing studio, which was founded in 2013, plans to move out of its space on State Line Road in Kansas City and into a larger facility at the Prairie Village Shops.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|Wed
|Seek help fast
|17
|Gay white man looking for Gay latina Man. (Nov '16)
|May 30
|Bobbie Huckaby
|3
|World's tallest water slide to open soon (Jun '14)
|May 25
|Lili16
|5
|moving to kansas city (Feb '06)
|May '17
|Anonymous snob
|553
|Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope...
|Apr '17
|Choicerocks
|34
|YRC Freight Tries Pay Raises for Hard-to-Fill T...
|Apr '17
|Scott
|1
|KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red...
|Apr '17
|Janice Witt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC