Overland Park recycling center will no longer accept e-waste
Friday is the last day that the Overland Park recycling center will accept electronics. Unused computers, laptops, stereos, cables, monitors have lost much of their value in scrap, said Jim Twigg, the city's environmental programs coordinator.
