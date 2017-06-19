New playground opens in Leawood for developmentally disabled children
Organizers behind the newest playground for children with special needs held a ribbon cutting at the Leawood City Park on Wednesday. The playground was funded by Variety Children's Charity of Greater Kansas City, with corporate donations by the Royals and other businesses.
