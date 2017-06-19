Mother who fled country with daughters sentenced for identity theft
A Lawrence woman who pleaded guilty to forging her ex-husband's signature on official documents when she fled to Europe with her daughters was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court, Kansas City, Kansas, to three years on probation including six months home confinement, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said in a news release.
