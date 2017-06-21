Mom: Cop should have stopped drowned ...

Mom: Cop should have stopped drowned daughter from driving

12 hrs ago

The mother of a University of Missouri-Kansas City student who drove into the Missouri River and drowned after a traffic stop said her daughter was "hammered" and shouldn't have been allowed to drive. Liz Anderson is raising concerns after watching two videos of her 20-year-old daughter, Toni Anderson, the last time she was seen alive in the early morning hours of Jan. 15, The Kansas City Star reported .

