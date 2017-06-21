Mom: Cop should have stopped drowned daughter from driving
The mother of a University of Missouri-Kansas City student who drove into the Missouri River and drowned after a traffic stop said her daughter was "hammered" and shouldn't have been allowed to drive. Liz Anderson is raising concerns after watching two videos of her 20-year-old daughter, Toni Anderson, the last time she was seen alive in the early morning hours of Jan. 15, The Kansas City Star reported .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|10 hr
|Seek help fast
|23
|Gay white man looking for Gay latina Man. (Nov '16)
|May 30
|Bobbie Huckaby
|3
|World's tallest water slide to open soon (Jun '14)
|May 25
|Lili16
|5
|moving to kansas city (Feb '06)
|May '17
|Anonymous snob
|553
|Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope...
|Apr '17
|Choicerocks
|34
|YRC Freight Tries Pay Raises for Hard-to-Fill T...
|Apr '17
|Scott
|1
|KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red...
|Apr '17
|Janice Witt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC