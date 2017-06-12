Man imprisoned for 17 years now freed after lookalike mix-up: 'I made it through'
A man who spent 17 years behind bars for a crime he has always said he didn't commit is now free after a case of mistaken identity. The conviction of Richard Jones, 41, has been overturned after the Midwest Innocence Project and the University of Kansas School of Law helped uncover what is now believed to be a wrongful conviction due to eyewitness misidentification.
