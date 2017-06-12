Man freed after lookalike becomes sus...

Man freed after lookalike becomes suspect in robbery

What if you landed in prison for 17 years for a crime someone who looked just like you was suspected of committing? That's what happened to Richard Jones in 1999. But Jones was released from prison June 8 after a team from the University of Kansas' Project for Innocence found his doppelganger.

