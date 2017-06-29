Lightning strikes frighteningly close...

Lightning strikes frighteningly close to police officer

Yesterday Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Pasco Officer Wakeman was monitoring Monday night's lightning storm when a bolt struck near a business in Pasco, Washington, near Interstate 182. A strong line of storms moved through the Kansas City metro area Saturday night, toppling trees, knocking down power lines and damaging homes and businesses.

