Kraske Still Trolling Kansas City With Tragic Fake News J.C. Nichols Fountain Crusade
Steve Kraske recently suggested that because famed developer J.C. Nichols undermined the lives of generations of black Kansas Citians, his name should be removed from the city's greatest fountain.
Read more at Tony's Kansas City.
