Kirby-Smith Welcomes Tim Yauilla as Operations Manager of Kansas City
Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc. has announced the hiring of Tim Yauilla as operations manager for the equipment distributor's Kansas City, Kan., location, which will open in mid-summer 2017. Yauilla will be responsible for Kansas City's branch operations, including parts, service, sales and rental operations oversight.
