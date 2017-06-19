Kirby-Smith Welcomes Tim Yauilla as O...

Kirby-Smith Welcomes Tim Yauilla as Operations Manager of Kansas City

Read more: Construction Equipment Guide

Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc. has announced the hiring of Tim Yauilla as operations manager for the equipment distributor's Kansas City, Kan., location, which will open in mid-summer 2017. Yauilla will be responsible for Kansas City's branch operations, including parts, service, sales and rental operations oversight.

Kansas City, KS

