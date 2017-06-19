KC police plan to outfit officers wit...

KC police plan to outfit officers with body cameras as price tag reaches $6 million

53 min ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Kansas City police brass say they plan to equip hundreds of officers with body cameras as a new estimate puts initial costs at roughly $6 million. That $6 million price tag is expected to cover the initial start-up costs, equipment upgrades, storage expenses and hiring additional workers to manage the effort and to respond open records request for the video recordings.

