Kansas federal prosecutor leaves office recorded jail calls
A federal prosecutor in Kansas who said in court last year that she had not listened to recorded phone calls between defendants and their attorneys at the Leavenworth Detention Center has left the U.S. Attorney's Office after admitting to her supervisor that she did listen to some calls. Federal prosecutors notified U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson on May 16 that Erin Tomasic was no longer working for the U.S. Attorney's office in Kansas City, Kansas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|avoid Kirk Berggren
|3 hr
|CRASHPAD OWNER
|1
|new to kc looking for clear
|Jun 24
|Druggie
|2
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|Jun 21
|Seek help fast
|23
|Gay white man looking for Gay latina Man. (Nov '16)
|May 30
|Bobbie Huckaby
|3
|World's tallest water slide to open soon (Jun '14)
|May '17
|Lili16
|5
|moving to kansas city (Feb '06)
|May '17
|Anonymous snob
|553
|Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope...
|Apr '17
|Choicerocks
|34
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC