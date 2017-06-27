Kansas federal prosecutor leaves offi...

Kansas federal prosecutor leaves office recorded jail calls

Read more: The Capital-Journal

A federal prosecutor in Kansas who said in court last year that she had not listened to recorded phone calls between defendants and their attorneys at the Leavenworth Detention Center has left the U.S. Attorney's Office after admitting to her supervisor that she did listen to some calls. Federal prosecutors notified U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson on May 16 that Erin Tomasic was no longer working for the U.S. Attorney's office in Kansas City, Kansas.

