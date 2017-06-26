Kansas City Seyz Goodbye To Blanc Burger

Kansas City Seyz Goodbye To Blanc Burger

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: Tony's Kansas City

One of the most beloved Kansas Cithy gourmet burger place is going under for good after a brief shining moment in the sun and a lot of love from fickle foodies. Checkit: Once named one of Missouri's best burgers, Blanc Burgers + Bottles has closed its final location.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
new to kc looking for clear Sat Druggie 2
skype sex (Jul '16) Jun 21 Seek help fast 23
Gay white man looking for Gay latina Man. (Nov '16) May 30 Bobbie Huckaby 3
News World's tallest water slide to open soon (Jun '14) May '17 Lili16 5
moving to kansas city (Feb '06) May '17 Anonymous snob 553
News Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope... Apr '17 Choicerocks 34
News YRC Freight Tries Pay Raises for Hard-to-Fill T... Apr '17 Scott 1
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Kansas City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,125 • Total comments across all topics: 282,061,912

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC