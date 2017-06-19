Kansas City man buys instruments, builds youth orchestra
The old tympani drum Darryl Chamberlain got for cheap, about $119 on eBay, was pretty beat up - scratches, chipped paint and a soiled drum head he would have to scrap. It was just the kind of "good deal" Chamberlain had been looking for, The Kansas City Star reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|new to kc looking for clear
|3 hr
|newkc88
|1
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|Wed
|Seek help fast
|23
|Gay white man looking for Gay latina Man. (Nov '16)
|May 30
|Bobbie Huckaby
|3
|World's tallest water slide to open soon (Jun '14)
|May 25
|Lili16
|5
|moving to kansas city (Feb '06)
|May '17
|Anonymous snob
|553
|Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope...
|Apr '17
|Choicerocks
|34
|YRC Freight Tries Pay Raises for Hard-to-Fill T...
|Apr '17
|Scott
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC