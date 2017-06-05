Kansas City, Kansas Man Sentenced for Carjacking

A Kansas City, KS man was sentenced in federal court for a carjacking that ended in a multiple-vehicle collision with injuries and the death of the car owner's dog. Kansas City, MO - infoZine - Stephen D. Bagley, 27, of Kansas City, KS, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Howard F. Sachs to 12 years and 10 months in federal prison without parole.

