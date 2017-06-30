Kansas City Actors Theatre Announces ...

Kansas City Actors Theatre Announces Cast and Creative Staff for and Then There Were None

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Kansas City Actors Theatre has completed casting for their production of Agatha Christie's "And Then There Were None", the opening show of their thirteenth season. The production will be directed by John Rensenhouse and will star Robert Gibby Brand, Greg Butell, Scott Cordes, Kyle Dyck, Bonnie Griffin, Manon Halliburton, Ellen Kirk, Victor Raider-Wexler, Matt Rapport, Matt Schwader, and Peter Zazzali.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
skype sex (Jul '16) Fri Mike 24
Skip the 'retreat' properties in KC, cult is ta... Thu horriblemistake 1
avoid Kirk Berggren Jun 28 CRASHPAD OWNER 1
new to kc looking for clear Jun 24 Druggie 2
Gay white man looking for Gay latina Man. (Nov '16) May '17 Bobbie Huckaby 3
News World's tallest water slide to open soon (Jun '14) May '17 Lili16 5
moving to kansas city (Feb '06) May '17 Anonymous snob 553
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
 

Kansas City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,850 • Total comments across all topics: 282,178,606

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC