Kansas City Actors Theatre Announces Cast and Creative Staff for and Then There Were None
Kansas City Actors Theatre has completed casting for their production of Agatha Christie's "And Then There Were None", the opening show of their thirteenth season. The production will be directed by John Rensenhouse and will star Robert Gibby Brand, Greg Butell, Scott Cordes, Kyle Dyck, Bonnie Griffin, Manon Halliburton, Ellen Kirk, Victor Raider-Wexler, Matt Rapport, Matt Schwader, and Peter Zazzali.
