John Legend's homely tour

Thursday

The 'Ordinary People' hitmaker has been accompanied on some of his recent concert dates by wife Chrissy Teigen, 31, and their daughter Luna, 14 months, and they have been enjoying a home-away-from-home in a series of luxurious residences. According to TMZ, the family most recently stayed at a Kansas City estate, which rents for a staggering $10,000 a night, while when in Nashville, John and his loved ones were treated to a $1,600-a-night, colonial-esque estate boasting four bedrooms and four bathrooms, courtesy of AirBnB.

