Inspection train trip is a step toward restoring rail service to Kansas City
Amtrak and BNSF Railway will conduct on Friday an inspection trip from Oklahoma City to Kansas City as the next step toward restoring passenger rail service between Texas and Kansas City. Texas Rail Advocates invite people to turn out in support of restoring the rail service.
