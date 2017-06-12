How to protect your pet from the dog flu
With the highly contagious dog flu in parts of the U.S., some boarding facilities are beginning to ban dogs that have not been vaccinated. Veterinarian Marikay Campbell, of Port Royal Veterinary Hospital in South Carolina, describes the vaccination process and things dog owners can do to lessen the chances their pet will catch the flu.
