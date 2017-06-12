How did you catch us so fast?
In order to catch two thieves who stole about 100 GPS tracking devices from a tech company in Santa Clara, Calif., company officials simply activated the devices and provided police with software to track them down, which they did in a matter of hours. The cops recovered the goods along with drugs and other stolen items.
