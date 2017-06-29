Herington officer graduates from KLETC

Sixty-three new law enforcement officers were congratulated by Kansas City, Kan., Chief of Police Terry Ziegler during their graduation from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center on June 23. The new officers were members of the 245th basic training class at the center. Located one mile west and one mile south of Yoder, near Hutchinson, the center is a division of University of Kansas Professional & Continuing Education.

