Herington officer graduates from KLETC
Sixty-three new law enforcement officers were congratulated by Kansas City, Kan., Chief of Police Terry Ziegler during their graduation from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center on June 23. The new officers were members of the 245th basic training class at the center. Located one mile west and one mile south of Yoder, near Hutchinson, the center is a division of University of Kansas Professional & Continuing Education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Abilene Reflector-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|3 hr
|Mike
|24
|Skip the 'retreat' properties in KC, cult is ta...
|20 hr
|horriblemistake
|1
|avoid Kirk Berggren
|Wed
|CRASHPAD OWNER
|1
|new to kc looking for clear
|Jun 24
|Druggie
|2
|Gay white man looking for Gay latina Man. (Nov '16)
|May '17
|Bobbie Huckaby
|3
|World's tallest water slide to open soon (Jun '14)
|May '17
|Lili16
|5
|moving to kansas city (Feb '06)
|May '17
|Anonymous snob
|553
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC