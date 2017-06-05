Henrya s Department Store owner lived...

Henrya s Department Store owner lived, danced and gave generously to Wichita

For decades, Rochelle Levitt was every bit the grande dame of Wichita's social circles: head of Henry's Department Store and patron to Music Theatre of Wichita, the Wichita Art Association and the Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum. She loved to dance and take her evening meals at the Candle Club.

