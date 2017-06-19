GM Canada extends two summer plant closures as it evaluates market demand
Under terms of the four-year collective bargaining agreement GM and Unifor reached in September 2016, the automaker will invest $400 million in its Oshawa facilities. General Motors Canada will add more downtime to a pair of Ontario plants as it grapples with balancing supply and demand through the summer months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|Mon
|Seek help fast
|21
|Gay white man looking for Gay latina Man. (Nov '16)
|May 30
|Bobbie Huckaby
|3
|World's tallest water slide to open soon (Jun '14)
|May 25
|Lili16
|5
|moving to kansas city (Feb '06)
|May '17
|Anonymous snob
|553
|Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope...
|Apr '17
|Choicerocks
|34
|YRC Freight Tries Pay Raises for Hard-to-Fill T...
|Apr '17
|Scott
|1
|KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red...
|Apr '17
|Janice Witt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC