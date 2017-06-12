Former RCPD officer named in rape lawsuit denies 'frivolous' allegations

Aaron Wright, the former officer named in the suit filed in a federal court in Kansas City, Kan., on June 2, blasted the allegations in a statement he emailed to KMAN Monday afternoon. According to the suit, a former K-State student says she was sexually assaulted by Wright after he'd given her a ride home following a birthday party while he was off duty on the night of June 3, 2016.

