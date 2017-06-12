Former leader of Kansas health clinic...

Former leader of Kansas health clinic running for Congress

Read more: The Miami Herald

The former president of a children's health clinic in the Kansas City area is running for Congress in Kansas. Andrea Ramsey announced Tuesday that she will seek the Democratic nomination for the 3rd District seat now held by Republican Rep. Kevin Yoder.

