Florida boy attempts cross-country walk for diabetes cure
An 11-year-old Florida boy is passing through the Kansas City area on his walk across America, an effort to raise funds and awareness for a cure for Type 1 diabetes. Noah Barnes was diagnosed with diabetes when he was 16-months-old.
