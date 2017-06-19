Florida boy attempts cross-country wa...

Florida boy attempts cross-country walk for diabetes cure

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KMBZ-AM Westwood

An 11-year-old Florida boy is passing through the Kansas City area on his walk across America, an effort to raise funds and awareness for a cure for Type 1 diabetes. Noah Barnes was diagnosed with diabetes when he was 16-months-old.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMBZ-AM Westwood.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
skype sex (Jul '16) 15 hr Lori 22
Gay white man looking for Gay latina Man. (Nov '16) May 30 Bobbie Huckaby 3
News World's tallest water slide to open soon (Jun '14) May 25 Lili16 5
moving to kansas city (Feb '06) May '17 Anonymous snob 553
News Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope... Apr '17 Choicerocks 34
News YRC Freight Tries Pay Raises for Hard-to-Fill T... Apr '17 Scott 1
News KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red... Apr '17 Janice Witt 2
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Kansas City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,260 • Total comments across all topics: 281,923,852

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC