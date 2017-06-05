Family of late Pittsburg State player sues NCAA

The family of a former college linebacker who killed himself in 2014 is suing the NCAA, assailing its handling of concussions that included more than 100 allegedly suffered by Zack Langston at Pittsburg State. The federal lawsuit filed Friday in Kansas City, Kansas, also names the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association, the league that includes Division II's Pittsburg State, where Langston played from 2007-2010.

