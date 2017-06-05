Family of late Pittsburg State player sues NCAA
The family of a former college linebacker who killed himself in 2014 is suing the NCAA, assailing its handling of concussions that included more than 100 allegedly suffered by Zack Langston at Pittsburg State. The federal lawsuit filed Friday in Kansas City, Kansas, also names the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association, the league that includes Division II's Pittsburg State, where Langston played from 2007-2010.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay white man looking for Gay latina Man. (Nov '16)
|May 30
|Bobbie Huckaby
|3
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|May 26
|Tramps
|15
|World's tallest water slide to open soon (Jun '14)
|May 25
|Lili16
|5
|moving to kansas city (Feb '06)
|May '17
|Anonymous snob
|553
|Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope...
|Apr '17
|Choicerocks
|34
|YRC Freight Tries Pay Raises for Hard-to-Fill T...
|Apr '17
|Scott
|1
|KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red...
|Apr '17
|Janice Witt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC