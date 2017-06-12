Ex-RCPD officer denies claims in woman's civil suit
Aaron Wright sent a statement to The Mercury calling the woman's civil suit against him "frivolous, libelous and irresponsible by the firm which filed it." Identified in court documents only as Jane Doe E.F., the woman says that in June 2016, Wright, who was employed by the RCPD at the time, raped her after driving her home from a birthday party they both had attended.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manhattan Mercury.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay white man looking for Gay latina Man. (Nov '16)
|May 30
|Bobbie Huckaby
|3
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|May 26
|Tramps
|15
|World's tallest water slide to open soon (Jun '14)
|May 25
|Lili16
|5
|moving to kansas city (Feb '06)
|May '17
|Anonymous snob
|553
|Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope...
|Apr '17
|Choicerocks
|34
|YRC Freight Tries Pay Raises for Hard-to-Fill T...
|Apr '17
|Scott
|1
|KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red...
|Apr '17
|Janice Witt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC