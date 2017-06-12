Ex-RCPD officer denies claims in woman's civil suit

Aaron Wright sent a statement to The Mercury calling the woman's civil suit against him "frivolous, libelous and irresponsible by the firm which filed it." Identified in court documents only as Jane Doe E.F., the woman says that in June 2016, Wright, who was employed by the RCPD at the time, raped her after driving her home from a birthday party they both had attended.

