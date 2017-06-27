Erin Tomasic apologized for her actions

Erin Tomasic apologized for her actions

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: NBC Action News

A federal prosecutor operating out of Kansas City, Kansas is out of a job after she was caught listening to recordings of private conversations between opposing attorneys and their clients. Erin Tomasic, a federal prosecutor with the U.S. Attorney's office, lost her job following a probe into the allegations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
new to kc looking for clear Jun 24 Druggie 2
skype sex (Jul '16) Jun 21 Seek help fast 23
Gay white man looking for Gay latina Man. (Nov '16) May 30 Bobbie Huckaby 3
News World's tallest water slide to open soon (Jun '14) May '17 Lili16 5
moving to kansas city (Feb '06) May '17 Anonymous snob 553
News Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope... Apr '17 Choicerocks 34
News YRC Freight Tries Pay Raises for Hard-to-Fill T... Apr '17 Scott 1
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Kansas City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,927 • Total comments across all topics: 282,074,040

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC