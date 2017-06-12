Drug reduces dyskinesia, 'off' times in Parkinson's patients

An experimental extended-release version of the drug amantadine can reduce the duration of the involuntary dancing-like movements seen in people whose long-term use of levodopa has kept their Parkinson's disease under control. The results may help doctors walk a tightrope in treating the tremors and muscle rigidity of Parkinson's itself, where the beneficial effects of levodopa wane over time, producing so-called "off" times.

